Buckinghamshire: As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus, people are coming up with bizarre solutions to protect themselves from the deadly virus, thereby giving a way to myths and misconceptions of all kinds. Also Read - More Sugar in Diet Means Poor Sperm Quality: Research

The latest fake news in this series of never-ending health advices is – Sperm smoothies! Yes, a health blogger from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire recently claimed that ingesting sperm can help combat Covid-19.

The 32-year-old health blogger, named Tracy Kiss claimed that she ingests her boyfriend’s sperm every day either ‘directly’, or as part of a smoothie to fight off coronavirus, according to a report in The Sun.

Explaining the reason behind it, she says the sperm is packed with vitamin C, calcium and magnesium that aide in keeping us healthy and further everyone to try this secret ingredient. The mother-of-two also said that people don’t adopt her method because they are too embarrassed.

She is quoted saying, “It’s nature’s multivitamin, and it’s there, it’s natural, it’s free. It’s everything you need in one daily dose. It’s a really normal part of my life – it contains a lot of nutrients, vitamins and minerals.”

However, doctors aren’t convinced and have slammed her nonsensical claims, calling it ‘worrying’.

Dr Sarah Jarvis was quoted by The Sun stating, “There are hundreds of myths out there about how to protect yourself against Covid-19. Most of them are exactly that – myths. The idea of drinking semen doesn’t have the slightest nugget of science behind it and is frankly extremely worrying.”

She reiterated that handwashing and using sanitiser remain the best defence against coronavirus.

Here are a few of Tracy’s Instagram pictures: