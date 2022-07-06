SpiceJet Memes: SpiceJet seems to be in a lot of trouble. In recent days, the budget carrier has been facing a spate of glitches and technical malfunction incidents. On Tuesday, a China-bound SpiceJet cargo plane returned to Kolkata, marking the 3rd incident of technical malfunction happening in the last 24 hours. Before that, a SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight had to make an emergency landing in Karachi because of a technical fault. On Tuesday itself, its Kandla-Mumbai flight did priority landing in Mumbai after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air. This is at least the eighth incident of technical malfunction happening on SpiceJet aircraft in the last 18 days.Also Read - China-Bound SpiceJet Cargo Plane Returned to Kolkata, 3rd Such Incident in 24 Hours

Needless to say, the series of repeated malfunctions has made consumers lose trust in the airline. Many on social media poked fun at SpiceJet and cracked joke and memes. Businessman and columnist Suhel Seth wrote, “One has to admit, travelling by @flyspicejet is for the brave and the immortal.”

Here are a few hilarious memes:

SpiceJet passengers these days pic.twitter.com/hQly4vt6vl — Kaajukatla (@kaajukatla) July 5, 2022

A suggestion for Spicejet… pic.twitter.com/M5yN8is1Kb — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) July 5, 2022

One has to admit, travelling by @flyspicejet is for the brave and the immortal. — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) July 5, 2022

Spicejet ko chahiye ab sare hawai jahaj ko ground karde aur unme pakode ki dukan khol le. — Lonely Soul (@Sjain1909) July 6, 2022

Does even a single plane belonging to #SpiceJet work properly? — Kirtana Hariharan (@kirtanaha) July 6, 2022

Statutory warning: Fly SpiceJet on own risk!! — Don III (@doniii3) July 6, 2022

Spicejet should run an Auto on road 😂 — Raja Roy (@iamrajaroy1) July 6, 2022

Aaj kal #SpiceJet ke ACCHE DIN chal raha h . — R T 💙💙 (@Nayan_Tarse) July 6, 2022

According to officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation regulator is investigating all the incidents. The regulator had earlier warned the top management that it should not cut corners on safety and maintenance issues due to the airline’s financial position.