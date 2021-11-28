Guwahati: A passenger from SpiceJet flight SG 8169 (Guwahati-Delhi) was offloaded on Sunday (November 28) after he repeatedly got up from his seat and caused a ruckus. Other passengers told the crew that they refuse to fly with the man on board. It is currently not clear what the man did but he was handed over to security officials at Guwahati airport.Also Read - Fact Check: Did Spicejet Passengers Lose Their Belongings At Delhi Airport? Airline Clarifies

According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, “After repeated attempts to pacify him failed and co-passengers told the crew that they were not ready to fly with the said passenger on board. The aircraft was brought back to the bay where airport security officials along with SpiceJet staff deplaned the passenger and handed him over to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force).” Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostesses Dance to Punjabi Song Na Na on Air Bridge, Internet is Impressed | Watch

The flight departed thereafter.