SpiceJet Pilot Makes Poetic Announcement On Flight, Makes Netizens LOL. Watch Viral Video

Trending News: A SpiceJet’s pilot’s inflight announcement is taking the internet by storm because of the entertaining and poetic way he did it. The captain of a SpiceJet flight going from Delhi to Srinagar has got the passengers onboard, and social media listening closely to him. The announcement, brimming with rhymes, was taped by one of the passengers, and now the video is going viral on the internet. The video uploaded by a social media user going by the name Eepsita on Twitter has now garnered over 111k views and 4,800 likes.

The passenger gave the details of the sight she witnessed in her tweet and said, “In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing! They started off in English, but I only began recording later.”

In the video, the pilot can be heard sharing the details of the flight in a rather quirky manner with rhyming sentences. Meanwhile, the passengers hearing the announcement can be heard chuckling.

In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing! pic.twitter.com/s7vPE2MOeP — Eepsita (@Eepsita) December 16, 2022

Many social media users reacted to the video, appreciating the captain, while others shared similar experiences. A Twitter user commented saying, “Think it’s the captain. I have heard a few very creative captains over the last few months who try to make these otherwise boring announcements interesting across different airlines.” Another user wrote, “Awesome innovative announcement.”

Just did. My best to the captain! 😊 — Eepsita (@Eepsita) December 16, 2022

After the video went viral on the internet, SpiceJet acknowledged the post and commented on it, saying, “Glad you liked it, Eepsita. Please DM us your PNR so we may share your words with our Captain. Stay #RedHotSpicy.”