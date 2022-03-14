Patna: Two girls from Bihar are being compared to the superhero Spiderman for their mad skills of climbing high walls. They are taking the internet by storm and are being called ‘Spider Girls’ from Bihar have stormed the social media space, with their feats to climb the 12-feet walls without taking any external support.Also Read - Viral Video: This Alien-Like Furry Green Snake Found in Thailand Will Give You The Creeps. Watch

Akshita Gupta, an 11-year-old resident of Patna, climbs 12-feet tall walls without taking any external support, that too without any training. Her 9-year-old sister Akshita also practices climbing walls with her. Also Read - This Viral Video of Little Girl Talking to Herself While Snowboarding is Too Cute to Miss. Watch

Akshita and Kripita say they can climb up the smooth marble granite wall with ease on their feet without any support.

In a virtual demonstration, both the sisters climbed up to 12-feet on the pillar without any support.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Akshita said, “When my parents used to go outside for work, I felt the urge to climb up the walls. With practice, I started walking fast on the walls.”

“When my mother and father saw, they were surprised. At first, my mother forbade me to do this activity, highlighting that it is very risky, but I continued. Today, I feel happy to climb up the walls like Spiderman and hope to climb the peaks of the Himalayas soon,” she said.

Kripita told ANI that she learned to climb the pillar after watching her elder sister Akshita.

Ajit Kumar Gupta, the father of the two girls, said, “I am very proud of the talent of my daughters and I hope they will one day climb the peaks of the Himalayas and not restrict themselves to merely 12 feet.”

Sangeeta Gupta, the mother of the girls, felt proud of the feat of her children. “They sometimes feared that they might fall while climbing the granite wall, but today I am proud of my daughters. I hope they climb the peaks of Himalayas soon and set new world records,” the mother said.

(With inputs from ANI)