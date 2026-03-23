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Spider kitten spotted climbing wall inside a room, leaves mom cat with a gaping mouth: Watch Viral Video

‘Spider kitten’ spotted climbing wall inside a room, leaves mom cat with a gaping mouth: Watch Viral Video

The kitten has climbed up to a height of about 3 feet and wants to climb further.

Spider Kitten

New Delhi: Kids, wherever they are, and whoever they are, they just make our lives full of colour, joy, and happiness. Their antics make for some of the most beautiful and charming sights. Many of the kids’ acts are identical, while many of them vary, depending on a number of factors. When it comes to animal toddlers and babies, it is not much different as children from most specie tend to indulge in similar mischiefs. Animal babies behave a lot like human babies and children. While they enjoy all their acts, their parents remain on their toes, with all the world’s worry and unease as they want it all to come to an end.

The video that we are sharing with you today shows a kitten climbing a wall in the room of a house, while its mother watches eagerly. The kitten has climbed up to a height of about 3 feet and wants to climb further. It is then that mommy cat decides to use her authority and jumps to bring her kid down. She does not succeed first but tries again, and again. She tries her best to grab him and bring him down, but to no avail. What happens in the end? To know about it you have to watch the full video.

Watch The Video Here

The video is posted on X by Buitengebieden @buitengebieden with the comment: “Kids.. ‍♂️”

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

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Sallie Price Shirai @sallieshirai: I wouldn’t just be standing there recording this for clicks. I would be helping out my distressed cat and kitten.

Curious Chic @acuriouschic: Kids will be kids, always keeping parents on their toes with heart-stopping moments.

Sad Little Cake @Emilykiss77: This kitten has Spider-Man genes in it since it was little, lol

WorldAnimalSnap @WorldAnimalSnap: Gravity? What’s that? I’m a cat, the rules don’t process it on me!

Catherine @Catheri_mood: Mission Impossible: Kitten Edition. 10/10 for the effort! ❤️

eeWeeWllamsAevaHi @eeWeeWllamsA: Is this a mix breed of a cat and spider – Spider-Cat mommy is pissed

Alvin Hart @AlvinHart6x: Little fella holding on tight

Albert Eisenstien @AEisenstien: you are going to get us kicked out of here

sambhu Bhujel @bhujel_sambhu: Gravity? What’s that? I’m a cat, the rules don’t process it on me!

Gail Newsome @GNewsome1: Sometimes you just want to climb the walls! I’ve felt that way before!❤️

Rebecca Miller @beccaMiller_: Let him be

asha Lawlor @ashalawlor: Ok get down! Now before you get hurt. Don’t make me have to come up there! Child. Kitty! Your in it now…lol

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