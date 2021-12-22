Spider-Man viral video: As the Spider-Man: No Way Home fever continues, netizens are all excited sharing reviews, videos and memes about it all over social media platforms. Amid all this, a hilarious video of a spider-man fan has gone viral and this has left the netizens totally shocked. The video originally shared by Instagram user Dylan, shows a person walking up to a ticket booking booth at a movie theatre wearing a Spider-Man mask.Also Read - Watch Video: UP Candidate Wears Wig With Bluetooth Setup To Cheat In Govt Exam, Gets Caught

At the beginning of the video, the person's face is not visible on the camera. Moments later when the cashier greets the person, he asks for two tickets. In answer, the cashier asks, "For What Movie?" While the cashier's question totally seemed normal, the video left Spider-man fans completely in shock thinking how can the cashier possibly ask this irrelevant question.

WATCH the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Synpact (@synpct)

The video has garnered over 149k views and thousands of reactions. While some couldn’t stop laughing at the funny video, others shared their view that this clip deserved more views and likes. Meanwhile, some fans even asked where did the man buy the Spider-Man mask from.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, backed by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, also features Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx in pivotal roles. Filmmaker Jon Watts returned for the newest installment after previously directing 2017’s ‘Homecoming’ and 2019’s ‘Far From Home’.