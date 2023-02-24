Spiderman? No, It’s Bouldering Champ Showcasing Gravity Defying Stunts | Watch Viral Video

Home

Bouldering is a form of free climbing that is performed on small rock formations.

Bouldering Gym: We have grown up listening to and reading the stories of superheroes like Captain America, Batman, Superman, Flash Gordon, and Spider-Man. There are many more that I have missed but even these five are very big names across the globe. Nevertheless, talking about superheroes, each one is having distinct powers. Let’s talk about Spider-Man, who made his first appearance in 1962, courtesy of Marvel Comics. Since then, Spider-Man has become a brand, and given his ability to crawl on the walls, people who attempt to climb high-rise buildings and skyscrapers earn the moniker of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man has been featured in comic books, TV shows, films, and video games and he is one of the most popular superheroes cutting across age groups.

It was necessary to mention him as our viral video is about Bouldering, a form of free climbing that is performed on small rock formations. Bouldering can also be performed over artificial rock walls. It is usually done without the use of ropes or harnesses though most climbers go for climbing shoes to get a secure and strong grip. They also use chalk powder to keep their palms dry so that they can powerfully hold on to the rocks. Many prefer placing crash pads or bouldering mats to avoid serious injuries. This is done especially during outdoor performances.

Bouldering is not to be confused with rock climbing as there is a substantial difference between the two. Rock climbing is done with a rope and protective gear while bouldering, among minor gear, only requires climbing shoes and crash pads.

Bouldering is not without its benefits. According to Kate Mullen, the owner of The Stronghold Climbing Gym in Los Angeles, “Bouldering is a high-intensity exercise that, while strengthening all of the major muscles of the body, does overtime on your back, shoulders, arms, and core, Meanwhile, it also hones balance, body awareness, and mental grit.”

Boulder routes are called “problems”. This is because this style is like solving climbing problems.

The video shows a climber solving the problems with ease.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Bouldering Final Boss pic.twitter.com/H0d87gOfdr — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) February 24, 2023

Unlike Rock-Climbing, Bouldering is done at lower heights which do not usually exceed 5 meters so that the climber does not usually suffer serious injuries in case of a drop. It is practiced on large natural boulders as well as inside climbing arenas.

