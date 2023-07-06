Home

‘Spiderman Into Tablaverse’: Our Friendly Neighbourhood Superhero Turns Into ‘Ustaad’ | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by professional table player Kiran Pal with the caption, “Spiderman returns…..Playing a great Tirkit Kaidha in Teentaal. Hope you enjoy this clip and remember to SHARE.”

Our Friendly Neighbourhood Superhero Turns Into ‘Ustaad’ | Photo: @ amanpaltabla

All the Peter Parker fans have watched the much-awaited flick, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” and it was amazing. We all loved the big screen filled with all kinds of Spider-Men across the multiverse. But have you spotted a Spider-Man playing the tabla in the movie? No, right? Because none of the superhero characters played the instrument.

But don’t just imagine it, as we have a video of our beloved Spidey playing the tabla, and yes, the clip has gone viral and can make your jaw drop.

In the clip, Pal can be seen playing Tirkit Kaidha in Teentaal while donning the Spider-Man costume. His amazing performance enthralled the Instagram users and also gave them an idea of how the superhero would look if he actually played the musical instrument.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Pal (@amanpaltabla)

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 90k views and received more than 88k likes. The majority of the users praised the professional tabla player for his amazing performance, especially while wearing the Spidey suit. People were quite surprised by the out-of-the-box getup, with many also inquiring if it was tough to play the tabla in a superhero costume as he couldn’t see properly in the dress.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Ustad bade Peter khan sahab (Marvel’s gharana),” an Instagram user joked.

“Spiderman : Into the tabla course,” commented the second user.

“When Tabla Riyaz is more important than Saving the world,” wrote the third.

“Pavitra Prabhakar: At Home (2023),” said another.

“Spider Man : Found Tabla At Home,” another commented.

“Spiderman – Into the tablaverse,” said a user.

“Spiderman- Riyaz at home,” another said.

