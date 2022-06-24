Mumbai, Maharashtra: An 18-year-old boy has been admitted with fractures after he fell off a moving local train in Mumbai.Also Read - What Happens When You Squeeze a Wet Towel in Space? Astronaut Reveals in Viral Video
What’s The News?
The teenager suffered major injuries after falling off a moving local train between Kalwa and Thane station. A government railway police (GRP) official said that the incident took place on Thursday morning while the boy was hanging out of the train which apparently hit a signal pole in the Thane district.
Watch The Viral Video
(WARNING: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised).
How, When The Incident Took Place?
- The incident took place on Thursday when the labourer identified as Danish Hussain Khan, a resident of Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa lost his balance and fell on tracks.
- He was hanging out of a narrow, closed door of a motor coach (which is attached between compartments) of the suburban train along with three other commuters.
Video Goes Viral on Social Media
- The mobile video of the incident recorded by some passerby went viral on social media.
- In the video, Khan can be seen falling off tracks and hitting a pole.
- Within 20 minutes of the mishap, GRP said that the victim was rushed to a nearby Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in auto-rickshaw.
- He sustained leg and hand injuries. His condition is said to be stable.
Safety Tips
- Keep an eye on tracks and listen to each and every announcement before crossing the tracks.
- Expect a train at any time and from either direction.
- Avoid dangerous distractions.
- Always stay behind the yellow lines at train stations.
- Stay off the tracks
- Do not step in front of a train for any reason.