Mumbai, Maharashtra: An 18-year-old boy has been admitted with fractures after he fell off a moving local train in Mumbai.

What’s The News?

The teenager suffered major injuries after falling off a moving local train between Kalwa and Thane station. A government railway police (GRP) official said that the incident took place on Thursday morning while the boy was hanging out of the train which apparently hit a signal pole in the Thane district.

The 18-year-old has been admitted with fractures. He was lucky but many others are not.

Railway police appeal to people to not risk their lives like this.@grpmumbai @HTMumbai @RoadsOfMumbai @mumbaimatterz pic.twitter.com/0iBjuTn3g2 — megha sood (@memeghasood) June 24, 2022

How, When The Incident Took Place?

The incident took place on Thursday when the labourer identified as Danish Hussain Khan, a resident of Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa lost his balance and fell on tracks.

He was hanging out of a narrow, closed door of a motor coach (which is attached between compartments) of the suburban train along with three other commuters.

The mobile video of the incident recorded by some passerby went viral on social media.

In the video, Khan can be seen falling off tracks and hitting a pole.

Within 20 minutes of the mishap, GRP said that the victim was rushed to a nearby Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in auto-rickshaw.

He sustained leg and hand injuries. His condition is said to be stable.

Safety Tips