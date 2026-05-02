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Spiritual moment at Kedarnath as Kailash Khers Bam Lehri echoes through temple, video goes viral

Spiritual moment at Kedarnath as Kailash Kher’s ‘Bam Lehri’ echoes through temple, video goes viral

A powerful devotional track played in a sacred Himalayan temple setting has moved viewers online as visuals of the serene atmosphere continue to circulate widely across social media platforms.

Kailash Kher at Kedarnath Temple (PC: Twitter)

A deeply spiritual atmosphere unfolded at Kedarnath Dham when singer Kailash Kher’s devotional track Bam Lehri echoed through the sacred temple surroundings. The moment quickly caught attention online as visuals from the Himalayan shrine showed devotees experiencing a powerful blend of music and faith. The singer, who is known for his soulful voice, was present at the temple during his spiritual visit and the emotional connection between his song and the holy site created a moment that many viewers described as peaceful and uplifting. The video from the location has now gone viral across social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from devotees and fans.

What happened during Kailash Kher’s visit to Kedarnath?

Kailash Kher visited Kedarnath Dham on April 30, 2026, where he offered prayers to Lord Shankara. The singer participated in rituals and performed a special pooja seeking blessings for peace and prosperity. Surrounded by snow-covered Himalayan peaks, the atmosphere added to the spiritual experience of his visit. During his time at the shrine, he also interacted with security personnel and temple priests discussing arrangements for pilgrims and the smooth functioning of the pilgrimage site. His presence added a sense of devotion and reflection to the sacred location.

How did Bam Lehri become viral from Kedarnath?

During his visit Kailash Kher sang his popular devotional track Bam Lehri at the temple premises. The song dedicated to Lord Shiva echoed through the surroundings creating a powerful spiritual mood. A video capturing this moment shows devotees listening with deep emotion as the music blends with the natural silence of the mountains. The combination of devotional singing and the sacred backdrop made the moment widely shareable online. Soon after the clip surfaced it began circulating widely and gained attention for its peaceful and devotional energy.

Also read: Kailash Kher REACTS sharply to on-stage request to sing at Delhi event, video goes viral

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See viral video of Kailash Kher from Kedarnath here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kailash Kher (@kailashkher)

Why is Kedarnath considered spiritually important?

Kedarnath Dham is one of the most important pilgrimage sites in India and is part of the Char Dham Yatra. It is also one of the twelve Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. Located in the Rudraprayag district it sits beside the Mandakini river and is surrounded by the Himalayan range. The temple is known for its deep religious significance and attracts thousands of devotees every year who visit to seek blessings and experience its divine environment.

How did social media react to the video?

After the video went viral many users expressed admiration for the moment describing it as spiritually moving. People appreciated how devotional music blended naturally with the sacred atmosphere of Kedarnath. The clip continues to be shared widely with viewers calling it a rare and peaceful experience captured on camera.

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