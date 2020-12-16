Treating space enthusiasts to a spectacular view, the official Instagram account of NASA shared a long-exposure photograph of the snow-covered Himalayan mountains from space on Tuesday. The image which was taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station, also captures the bright city lights of New Delhi and Pakistan’s Lahore. Also Read - Who is Raja Chari? The Only Indian-American Among 18 Chosen For NASA's Mission to Moon and Beyond

NASA captioned the picture as, ”The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the @iss.⁣ The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.⁣ South of the range, or to the right from this perspective, lies the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan.⁣ North of the range, or to the left from this perspective, is the more arid Tibetan Plateau — the “Roof of the World.”

⁣

The caption further says that the bright city lights of New Delhi and Lahore are visible below the orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation

Check out the picture:⁣

The picture is going viral on social media, with netizens being awed by the stunning beauty of our planet.

One user wrote, ”The orange interaction with Sun’s radioactive rays is the most amazing part for me”, while another commented ”Absolutely stunning. So magical.”

