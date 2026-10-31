Spooky ride: Tesla employs skeletons to drive its Cybercabs on Halloween | Viral

This Halloween, Tesla’s idea of a celebration was a Cybercab cruising along autonomously with a few skeletons on board.

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Tesla got into the holiday spirit by filling the Cybercab with skeletons, making Halloween the backdrop for its autonomous vehicle. Image Credit: @robotaxi/X

Every year, Halloween is marked by spooky costumes and scary decorations, and people dressing up as fictional characters. This Halloween is no different as people are dressing up in spooky ways. However, what caught people’s attention is Tesla going a technology-themed way for the festivities. The company went a step further by placing skeletons inside its autonomously driven Cybercabs.

Bone voyage https://t.co/tQZx0b5uoO — Robotaxi (@robotaxi) October 31, 2026

Tesla’s Robotaxi account has a Halloween treat: a clip of the Cybercab cruising along on its own with a few skeletons in the cabin. It’s a quirky pairing of spooky season and self-driving technology.

Tesla got into the holiday spirit by filling the Cybercab with skeletons, making Halloween the backdrop for its autonomous vehicle. Tesla’s way of celebrating Halloween this year? A self-driving Cybercab carrying a few skeletons. It’s a playful take that blends classic spooky imagery with the company’s autonomous vehicle.

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Rather than going the usual route with costumes or decorations, Tesla’s Robotaxi account made a driverless Cybercab the star of its Halloween post.

Internet reactions

The post drew a lot of views online. One of the users wrote, “No one can match Tesla’s sense of humor.” Taking a dig, another wrote, “See if you can find them and other spooky riders out and about riding in Cybercab tomorrow night.”

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A third user wrote, “Skeletons take Cybercabs because they don’t have the guts to drive themselves.” Another wrote, “Gotta wear your seatbelt if you don’t want to die. Oh wait..(with a skull-faced emoji).”

“Okay, we get it, robotaxi’s can go a long time without any human intervention, but can you let the poor test drive interns have a break?” a user wrote. Meanwhile another wrote, “those people kept waiting for something their entire life. passed away waiting. sad.”