Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Forest Department officials managed to rescue a fawn that had fallen inside a deep well near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

The two-year-old spotted deer was found in an open well on a private farm in Peedampalli village in Sulur district of Coimbatore.



A team of forest officials reached the spot on Wednesday (March 30) and got the deer out with the help of a net.

The animal seemed healthy and no external injuries were found on it.

The department released the animal in its natural habitat after rescue.

(With inputs from ANI)