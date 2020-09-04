New Delhi: Claimed as world’s first coronavirus vaccine, Russia’s new COVID vaccine has passed early trial test and the patients involved in early tests developed antibodies with no serious adverse effects, a research article published in The Lancet said. Also Read - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Visit Russia Tomorrow For SCO Event Amid Border Flare-up With China

The development comes as Russia had last month claimed that it has developed word's first corona vaccine with the name 'Sputnik V' after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space in 1957.

The Russian researchers in The Lancet reported that two small trials, each involving 38 healthy adults aged between 18 and 60, were given a two-part immunisation. As per the report, the participants were monitored over 42 days and all developed antibodies within the first three weeks.

According the report in The Lancet, over 76 participants of these trials would be monitored up to 180 days and more rigorous phase 3 clinical trial was planned with the involvement of 40,000 volunteers from different age and risk groups.

“Large, long-term trials including a placebo comparison, and further monitoring are needed to establish the long-term safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for preventing COVID-19 infection The Lancet said.

Earlier, Russia had said that it is planning to produce 6 million doses of coronavirus vaccine per month. The RIA news agency cited Russian Industry Minister Denis Manturov as saying that Russia is planning to produce between 1.5 million and 2 million doses per month of its potential coronavirus vaccine by the year end.

In another development, Russia had said it is looking for a partnership with India for producing COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that his country has developed the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19, which works quite effectively and forms a stable immunity against the disease.

The Sputnik V vaccine consists of two shots that use different versions of adenoviruses — virus types, some of which cause the common cold — that the manufacturers have engineered to carry the gene for the surface protein of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.