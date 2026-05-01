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Panic on campus: Rampaging squirrel attacks 20 at Rajasthan University, triggers safety concerns | Viral

Panic on campus: Rampaging squirrel attacks 20 at Rajasthan University, triggers safety concerns | Viral

A squirrel has been the causing terror in the hearts of students and professors at a college in Rajasthan. No one has been spared, not even the dean, from the sharp teeth of the squirrel

A squirrel has been attacking students and staff at a university in Rajasthan. File image

A Rajasthan University was terrorised as a “rogue” squirrel spread panic across the Arts College campus. The incident took place in Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU), the largest institution in Rajasthan’s Udaipur division. Over the past six weeks, the animal has reportedly attacked nearly 20 students and staff members.

The aggression has spread across the institution, affecting even senior officials, including the college dean, who was bitten. The situation has grown so alarming that students and faculty are hesitant to take the pathway leading to the Psychology Department, where the attacks have primarily taken place.

What is causing the squirrel to attack?

Staff at the university suspect the squirrel’s aggression is linked to territorial instincts gone wrong. Witnesses say it attacks suddenly, lunging at passersby before retreating into nearby trees.

It is suspected that the squirrel has nested near the Psychology Department and is aggressively guarding its territory against any perceived intruders. What began as a campus curiosity has now turned into a genuine safety concern, leaving the university community on high alert.

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Following increasing safety concerns, the Animal Aid rescue team has made two attempts to capture the animal.

“Since complaints about squirrel bites began, we have summoned the rescue team on two occasions. Cages were placed at different locations, but the clever animal managed to evade every attempt and escape each time. As a result, strict instructions have been issued to immediately inform authorities whenever the squirrel is spotted,” College Associate Dean Naveen Navana told NDTV.

MP hikes compensation for human death in animal attack

The Madhya Pradesh government has hiked the compensation to the kin of those killed in wild animal attacks to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 8 lakh. The announcement was made a day after an elephant trampled two men to death near the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district.

“We have decided to raise the compensation for the loss of lives due to wild animal attacks from Rs 8 lakh to 25 lakh. We have also covered the families of the two persons who were killed (in elephant attacks) in Umaria under it,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told PTI.

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