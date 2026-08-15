Srinagar’s Dal Lake comes alive amid Tiranga Shikara Rally on Independence Day | Viral video

Several shikaras were seen draped in the National Flag on the Dal Lake in Srinagar on the 80th Independence Day. The initiative was held under the Tiranga Shikara Rally in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Tiranaga Shikara Rally was held in Srinagar's Dal Lake on 80th Independence Day. ANI

India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on Saturday (August 15) with voices singing ‘Vande Mataram’ as the National Song completed 150 years. To mark the occasion, Tiranga rallies were held in various cities across the country.

Notably, a similar rally was also held on the Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar under the Triranga Shikara Rally programme as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Videos of the celebrations have gone viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latika Sharma (@latikasharmakalka)

One of the videos circulating online shows a string of Shikaras with Tricolours fluttering from the roofs. The campaign was led by government officials, security forces like the CRPF and local police, alongside local citizens and youth. Locals were seen smiling and waving the National Flag. Once the video went viral, several users claimed that now only the Tricolour exists in Kashmir. Clarifying this, the caption read, “The video does capture the sentiment on the ground, but saying it proves that “only the Tiranga exists in Kashmir” goes beyond what the footage can establish. It is more accurately viewed as a slogan.”

A similar campaign was held in August 2025.

Internet reactions

The viral video received a lot of love on the social media platform Instagram. One of the users wrote, “Power of one correct vote’ while another wrote, “jai hind jai bharat.” A third user wrote, “Ek time p ye leke tum apne bag m nhi le ja skte the (There was a time when you could not carry the tricolour in your bag).”

Tiranga rallies held across Kashmir

Just a few days ago, Tiranga rallies were held across the Valley on Wednesday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a Tiranga rally on the banks of Dal Lake here as hundreds of people marched alongside him, officials said.

“A truly historic day! Proud to join the Tiranga Yatra and address the public in Srinagar today. On this sacred soil, the Tricolour is flying high as India’s living conscience and Vande Mataram echoes as its immortal voice. It embodies our shared strength, unity, and unwavering patriotism,” Sinha said in a post on his personal X account.

A Tiranga rally was held in Shopian district, with the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police of the district taking part in the event, officials said. Another Tiranga rally on bikes was carried out on Tuesday in Shopian, which was once a hotbed of militancy.