17-year-old Maci Currin from Texas, US, has secured the Guinness world record for longest legs (female) and the longest legs on a teenager. With this, she has now knocked Russia’s Ekaterina Lisina off the top spot for the Guinness World Record for longest female legs. Also Read - US Man Breaks Guinness World Record For the Tallest Mohawk That Measures 42.5 Inches!

“The 17-year-old’s legs stretch almost a metre and a half in length. Her left leg measures 135.267 cm, while her right leg measures 134.3 cm,” Guinness World Records said.

”Standing at 6 ft 10 in tall, her legs actually make up 60% of her total height! She wanted to go after this record title to inspire tall people everywhere to embrace their height,” it added.

You can’t miss Maci Currin, with legs that stretch over 134.3 cm (52.874 in) tall, she is in the #GWR2021 edition for having the world’s longest legs https://t.co/c3C511ytZj — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) October 6, 2020

Maci said she’s proud to have such an extraordinary feature and urged people to embrace their physical attributes instead of hiding them.

She said she hopes that her record title will inspire tall women across the world.

Currin, however, agrees that it gets difficult for her to get into some cars, pass through doorways or even getting into some clothes. But her long legs have also given her lots of advantages, especially when it comes to playing on her high school’s volleyball team.

She is now quite popular on the social media platform TikTok and enjoys making videos that emphasize her record-breaking attribute.

In the future, she hopes to go to college in the UK and achieve the record for being the world’s tallest professional model.