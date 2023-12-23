Home

Viral

Star-Studded ‘Almost Naked’ Party In Russia Sparks Outrage

Star-Studded ‘Almost Naked’ Party In Russia Sparks Outrage

Anastasia Ivleeva’s ‘Almost Naked’ party in Moscow has sparked outrage with officials stating that such parties go against Russia’s conservative values.

Star-Studded ‘Almost Naked’ Party In Russia Sparks Outrage

‘Almost Naked’ Party: An ‘almost naked’ party held in Moscow has sparked outrage among people, with several officials stating that such parties go against Russia’s conservative values. The event took place at the popular nightclub Mutabor and was organized by media personality Anastasia Ivleeva, as reported by Moscow Times. The video of the party has went viral on social media platforms, featured pop stars Filipp Kirkorov, Lolita, Dima Bilan, and TV host and 2018 presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak. According to a report by Newsweek, Ksenia Sobchak, believed to be the goddaughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was among the attendees at the ‘almost naked’ party.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by НАСТЯ ИВЛЕЕВА (@_agentgirl_)



Maria Butina, Russian politician, was among the prominent critics of the ‘Almost Naked’. She took to X (formerly Twitter) she stated on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that she inquired with Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs about whether the party adhered to Russia’s prohibition of LGBTQ+ “propaganda” or contravened the directive on “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.”

You may like to read

Head of pressure group Free Internet League, Yekaterina Mizulina, called for a boycott of the party attendees.

“Such hangouts are a shot in the foot of the entire policy pursued by the state. The partygoers live in a different world than the rest of the country. These people should be boycotted at the state level,” she wrote on Telegram, as per Moscow Times.

The Moscow times reported that the local police raided the nightclub on the second day of the controversial party following which the attendees were seen “way more dressed”.

However, Ivleeva, mocked the outrage and criticism. She took to Telegram and stated that same people “like to look at beautiful, slender western models” but raise eyebrows when some event like this happens inside Russia.

Several Russian outlets claimed that men were seen kissing on the dance floor and nude images were projected during the party.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.