Starbucks Co-Founder Zev Siegl Tries Filter Coffee And Dosa At Bengaluru Eatery. See Viral Post

The South Indian vegetarian restaurant Vidyarthi Bhavan, which was founded in 1943 as a tiny students' eatery, posted photos from his visit on Instagram.

Zev Siegl, co-founder, Starbucks (Photo: Instagram)

Trending News: Zev Siegl, co-founder of Starbucks – the largest coffee chain in the world, went to try filter cofffe and some South Indian food at Bengaluru’s Vidyarthi Bhavan. A plate of masala dosa and a cup of traditional filter coffee were enjoyed by Siegl. The South Indian vegetarian restaurant Vidyarthi Bhavan, which was founded in 1943 as a tiny students’ eatery, posted photos from his visit on Instagram.

Siegl is in Bengaluru to attend the Global Investors Meet 2022. He also wrote a note for the rThe South Indian vegetarian restaurant Vidyarthi Bhavan, which was founded in 1943 as a tiny students’ eatery, posted photos from his visit on Instagram.estaurant in its guest book. It read, “My friend, it is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle. Thank you.” Siegl also added three stars to his note.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE POST HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyarthi Bhavan (@vidyarthibhavan)

The Instagram post read, “We were happy and proud to have Mr Zev Siegl, Co-founder of Starbucks, at Vidyarthi Bhavan today evening. He enjoyed our Masale Dose and Coffee and expressed it in our Guest book as well. Mr Zev Siegl is an American businessman who co-founded Starbucks in 1971. He later served as Vice President and Director of Starbucks. He is now in Bengaluru as a participant in the Global Investors Meet 2022 to share his entrepreneurship insights based on his accumulated experience.”

The post has gone viral on social media. Upon spotting the co-founder of Starbucks drinking a filter coffee, many were unable to contain their excitement.

When Starbucks chose Laxman Narasimhan, a businessman of Indian descent, as their CEO, too, Indians expressed their desire for native beverage and snack options to be included on the Starbucks menu.

Several publications stated in July that Tata Starbucks would expand its menu in India to include street-style sandwiches, masala chai, cardamom chai, and filter coffee. It will be interesting to watch how Siegl brings the experience back to Seattle, as Indians are hoping.