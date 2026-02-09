Home

Startup founder gifts employees brand new electric cars as token of appreciation; Debate sparks on social media: Watch Viral Video

The viral video shows Ankit Barbeta, the founder of a startup named Innoveg, gifting brand-new Tata Nexon EVs to his four top-performing employees. (Image: Instagram/ankit.innoveg)

New Delhi: A video from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is going viral on social media, and there is a very good, encouraging reason behind it. The viral video shows Ankit Barbeta, the founder of a startup named Innoveg, gifting brand-new Tata Nexon EVs to his four top-performing employees.

The video shows Ankit holding four car keys in his hand and asking his employees to choose one by one. The four employees select their keys and unlock the EVs that are parked across the road. As the cars are unlocked, the staff members erupt in joy and cheers.

About Innoveg

Innoveg is an agri-innovation startup that works on research and new technologies to improve farming. Ankit Barbeta says that the company’s real strength lies in its people. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote that being a boss is an identity, but living for your loved ones is a blessing.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

ankit.innoveg: “Being a business owner is my identity, but living for my loved ones is my good fortune. Thank God — today, the Nexon EV is for those loved ones.” ⚡ #innoveg

rahulkt_270: Ankit sir has a very big heart, he is very generous ❤️ Hats off to you, sir

vishal_karale2918: Keep the car, sir, give me a job

_who_iss___: My boss is like this, he’s saying

dilver_singh_rathore: Someone should gift me too

_radhe_sondhiya_: A very fantastic prize, I have never seen such a company and such a boss in my entire life

goswami_ji_706: Congratulations Goswami ji

i_kunal__13: The fruit of hard work ❤️

rahulmore1839: Which lucky draw is this?

siddharth.hindu123: I love

rakesh.goyal.222: From Petlawad

sf_edits2406: Very beautiful , Congratulations

mouryabhupendrasingh: Very good company

chhoturoy547:

suntech362: Muse bi do yar koi gadi

