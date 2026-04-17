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Startup founder questions 7 PM log-off, Gen Z employees savage reply ignites internet debate

Startup founder questions 7 PM log-off, Gen Z employee’s savage reply ignites internet debate

A Gen Z employee’s bold reply to a founder over logging off at 7 PM has gone viral, sparking a heated debate on work culture, expectations, and employee boundaries.

Gen Z work culture

Gurugram: WorkCulture Wars Explode After Start-Up Founder Asks Employee To Work ‘Like It’s Your Baby. It’s the Internet sensation that’s sparked one hell of a debate about work culture, boundaries, and expectations across India’s startup ecosystem. But what started as a conversation about working hours at a Gurugram-based startup has snowballed into something much bigger.

Employee logs off at 7 PM

It all began when a founder of a Gurugram-based startup confronted one of his young employees for logging off work at 7 PM sharp every day. The founder allegedly called the employee into his office to discuss his lack of “hustle” and asked him to start working “like a founder.”

“You should work like this startup is your own baby,” he told the employee.

Responds with his own fiery take on ‘hustle’

Fed up with his boss’s expectations to work late every night, the employee had one hell of a reply for his founder: “If I get 50% equity in the company, I’ll start working like it’s my baby.” Till then,” he added, “I’m literally just the babysitter here and my shifts end at 7.”

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Internet ROASTS founder for his ‘Out of touch’ expectations

Needless to say, his reply immediately went viral and hit a nerve with the nation’s young workforce. Commentators across social media swarmed in with thoughts around hustle culture and Founder Mentality in Indian startups.

According to many, there’s an unhealthy expectation from startups for employees to go above and beyond their work scope without being rewarded with ownership. Expecting C-suite level ownership mentality from someone who earns a bottom-rung salary in a startup is simply not working anymore, especially with Gen-Z.

Founder expected Employee to Work overtime without Pay

Many others hit back at the startup employee. Calling his statement “egotistical,” they took to Reddit and Twitter to argue that being an entrepreneur is “far more stressful” and includes giving your own money, savings, and risking your own finances. While some commented that working overtime is just part of the job when you’re running a startup.

You signed up for this job, this is normal. Working overtime when required is part of your job description whether you like it or not.

Who do you side with?

While most sided with the employee, calling his response “cringey” but “respectable” and “honest,” there’s clearly been a divide amongst the Internet.

Amusing memes and jokes aside, it’s an important discussion to have about startup work culture and whether or not young employees should just suck it up and work overtime…

…the expectation of entrepreneurship.

Gone are the days when employees wouldn’t question gruelling work hours or skewed work-life balance. And that spells trouble for India’s startups if they don’t start rethinking their work culture ASAP.

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