Home

Viral

SBI Probationary Officers handsome salary of over Rs 1 lakh leaves internet in shock; heres how she did it in 2.5 years

SBI Probationary Officer’s handsome salary of over Rs 1 lakh leaves internet in shock; here’s how she did it in 2.5 years

These days, not many people are comfortable sharing their salary. During this time, the woman's salary transparency, especially for a government job, has triggered massive online curiosity and debate.

Representational Image

Viral news: Recently, an SBI Probationary Officer revealed their honest salary on Instagram. The video has left the users shocked. With many impressed and praising the hard work of the officer, a large section of people are still in shock. It has also motivated many people to keep working hard.

What’s the story?

A woman recently shared that while working as a probationary officer(PO) at the popular State Bank of India, she earns a handsome amount. What caught everyone’s attention is the numbers. She revealed that after 2.5 years of working into the service, the in-hand salary she receives stands at Rs. 95,000.

The woman had joined the bank in the year 2022. She cleared the IBPS PO exam and also explained that her pay includes many other amenities. These include five increments: two annual increments and three additional increments. She received this after clearing some professional banking certifications like JAIIB and CAIIB. Not just the in-hand salary of Rs. 95,000, she also gets Rs. 18,500 for the lease rental allowance, Rs. 11,000 in other allowances. In aggregate, her salary crosses the grand mark of Rs. 1 lakh.

Also Read: Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman, Manmohan Singh or Arun Jaitley? Know who gave the longest budget speech of 2 hours 42 minutes



Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Why did this go viral?

These days, not many people are comfortable sharing their salary. During this time, the woman’s salary transparency, especially for a government job, has triggered massive online curiosity and debate. With many people left astonishingly surprised, a wide section of people appreciated the hard work.

The video was captioned, “Here is my pay after working as a PO for 2.5 years. This pay includes 5 increments on the salary of a PO (two annual increments and three increments of JAIIB and CAIIB).”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media was quick enough to leave its judgment on the woman’s salary transparency. With many people in utter shock, many applauded the hard work of the woman for having achieved the mark in such a short time of her service.

Also Read: India’s best tourist village: Homes here have no locks, known for ‘zero-crime’ rate, it’s in…



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.