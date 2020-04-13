India has been under the complete lockdown for 21 days which in some states got extended for more two weeks, till April 30th to combat coronavirus . During the nationwide lockdown, only the essential services were available to the citizens such as food items and medicines. Everything else such alcohol were banned from sale and purchase making several people even commit suicide. Also Read - Sexual Distancing Much? Gujarat Zoo Keeps Animals Exempted From Mating Amid Coronavirus Scare

While in many states alcohol is unavailable, there are few states where the delivery of alcohol to the doorsteps has been permitted until social distancing is practiced. States such as Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Punjab and Kerala.

Assam:

The state government has decided to reopen the alcohol shops from Monday, April 13. The liquor shops will be open from 10 am till 5 pm. The customers and owners are requested to maintain social distancing and has asked owners to provide hand sanitizers to the customers and to keep minimum staff in the shops. Also Read - Watch | How China Is Using AI Robots and Drones to Fight the Coronavirus Outbreak

Meghalaya:

In the state, the alcohol will be available from April 13 to April 17 from 9am to 7pm. Only one person from a household will be allowed to purchase from the shops. The shops will be open in all the 11 districts of the state and everyone has to maintain social distance.

West Bengal:

State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given permission to allow home deliveries until social distancing is practiced. For the home deliveries of the liquor, a police pass have to be issued from the nearest police station.

Punjab and Kerala:

Punjab and Kerala had put alcohol in the list of essential services. The liquor shops will be open and social distancing have to be practiced.

Following state-Centre consensus over the extension of the ongoing lockdown, a plan has been drawn up to categorise the country into three different zones: Red, orange and green, based on the number of positive cases being reported. The total cases of coronavirus in India has reached up to 9,152 and death toll has risen to 308.