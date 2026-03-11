Home

Statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein in Titanic pose amid Middle East tensions becomes talk of town; viral video inside

Viral video: The statue of US President Donald Trump and late financier Jeffrey Epstein in a 'Titanic' pose at a mall in Washington DC grabs attention. Scroll down to read details.

Viral News: The controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump about the Epstein Files is not new. What began as a file with multiple victims of sex trafficking over time unfolded harsh truths with big names in the world. In recent news, a statue has been installed of the United States’ President Donald Trump and the late financier, or the notorious sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. The statue, as reported by Reuters, has been installed by the anonymous artist collective Secret Handshake. The statue appeared at the National Mall in Washington DC. It has appeared at a time when the tensions in the Middle East are escalating. You can check the viral statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein here.

The inspiration for the statue of the US President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein reportedly takes inspiration from the popular ‘Titanic’ pose of Rose and Jack. According to the report of the Washington Post, the statue has been titled “THE KING OF THE WORLD”.

It reads, “The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a frienship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”

The statue shows the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein standing with his back toward the United States President Donald Trump. President Trump is seen smiling while looking at Jeffrey Epstein’s face in the ‘Titanic’ position.

The statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein was installed by the anonymous artist collective Secret Handshake, as reported by Reuters. It appeared in Washington DC’s National Mall this week.

The link of the statue is with the ‘Epstein Files’, as many reports are suggesting. It’s because the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had reportedly assaulted many girls. Out of many big names, Donald Trump is also one of them.

The statue has appeared in the National Mall at a sensitive time when tensions are rapidly increasing between the United States and Iran. The conflict soon led to affecting many Gulf countries, and in no time, many Middle Eastern countries became involved.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.