New Delhi: As people are stuck indoors due to coronavirus, search giant Google, on Monday, launched a throwback doodle to bring back at some of its popular interactive Google Doodle games, to help cure people’s boredom. Under the tagline ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles’, Google is launching a new series of ten doodles, each one a callback to one of the company’s popular games. Also Read - 'Stay Home, Save Lives': Google Doodle Shares Tips to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

”As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!,” writes Google. Also Read - Trending News Today April 22, 2020: Google Celebrates Earth Day 2020 With Interactive Doodle Highlighting Importance of Bees, Marks 50th Anniversary

The first game in the series is super-hit game from 2017 ‘Coding’, which was created to celebrate 50 years of Kids Coding.

The game features a bunny and to win the game, player has to get the bunny to collect all carrots. In the game, the user needs to create simple combinations of commands that will tell your rabbit how to collect the carrots on each level.

This special Doodle game to celebrate 50 years of Kids Coding was developed by three teams including the Google Doodle team, Google Blockly team, and MIT Scratch.

So, go ahead and have some fun!