New Delhi: Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, people across the world are increasingly being adviced to stay at home to help flatten the curve, Now, continuing with its awareness measures, search giant Google too has come up an innovative doodle to share tips on how to survive the lockdown.

On Thursday, Google featured an animated gif to remind people about social distancing rules and how they can help slow the spread of the virus and reduce the burden on health workers.

“Stay home. Save lives. As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps,” reads the description of the doodle.

The letters that form the word Google can be seen in engaging different activities like reading a book or playing an instrument or exercising. While the word ‘G’ can be seen reading a book, the two O’s singing and the other playing guitar. The second G is on the phone while L is working out, with two dumbbells. The E too is talking on the phone, perhaps catching up with his family or friends.

Next, clicking on the Doodle will take you to a page that is full of tips to avoid catching and spreading the virus. These tips are: