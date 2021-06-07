Dehradun: In a ruthless incident that has come to light, a six-year-old girl from Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur has been mercilessly stabbed and injured on her back with a pen’s nib allegedly by her stepfather after she failed to read her English textbook. As per reports, a case has been filed against the accused father. Also Read - Viral Video: This Monkey Kissing His Dog Friend's Paw is the Best Friendship Video You Have Ever Seen| WATCH

The mother of the girl was married to the accused after she got divorced from the girl’s father three years ago. The woman already had two daughters from her previous marriage and after her second marriage with the accused, she gave birth to another daughter. Everything went well for some time between the two, but soon the accused started beating the girl’s mother and soon followed this incident of injuring the girl. Also Read - Dulha ka Dhinchaak Dance: This Groom's Thumkas During his Wedding Procession Has Left Netizens Amused | WATCH

According to local police, the accused had bought an English learning book for his six-year-old stepdaughter a few days back and asked her to read it every day. And, when she failed to read it, he stabbed her back multiple times with a pen and didn’t even stop after the girl started screaming in pain. And when his wife tried to protest and protect her child, he started beating her too. Also Read - Video of COVID Care Staff Dancing to Zingaat To Mark One Year of Operations of the Center Goes Viral | WATCH

Soon after the incident, the mother left the house along with her daughters and went to her maternal place. The incident came to light after a post with the photo of the little girl’s pierced back went viral on social media. The post was spotted by a young businessman who started looking for the accused along with his friends. On Sunday, the accused was nabbed in a drunken state and the people later handed him over to the Adarsh ​​Colony outpost police.

ASP Mamta Bohra, ASP Crime Mithilesh Singh, CO City Amit Kumar reached the outpost and questioned the accused but he was not in a position to say anything. He was shifted to Kotwali in the evening from the outpost. City CO Amit Kumar said the accused is mentally disturbed and was not in a condition to say anything regarding the incident.