Late Apple CEO and philanthropist Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter Eve Jobs just made her modelling debut with a new holiday ad campaign for a beauty brand. The 22-year old features alongside ‘Euphoria’ actress Sydney Sweeney and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ runner-up Naomi Smalls in Glossier’s new holiday ad campaign. Also Read - Steve Jobs Biopic Actor Edie Hassell Shot Dead in Texas at 30, Industry in Shock

In pictures shared on Instagram, Eve can be seen posing nude and relaxing in a bubble bath with a glass of wine. In another, she wears black under-eye patches while applying the brand’s sheer red Glossier Lip Gloss.

“Biggest thanks to @emilyweiss & everyone at @glossier! Go check out the collection, ” she captioned the pictures.

Eve is currently a student at Stanford University, where her father Steve Jobs and mother Laurene Powell Jobs, first met in 1989. She is slated to graduate in 2021. Meanwhile, she is also a successful equestrian and has been ranked the fifth best rider under 25 in the world, according to Horse Sport.

Though this is her first major move into the fashion and beauty space, she’s had a public Instagram for years and counts 156,000 followers.

After the demise of Steve Jobs in 2011, majority of his inheritance went to his wife Powell-Jobs. While his oldest daughter Lisa received an inheritance after his death, Powell does not plan on passing the fortune down to her three kids, which is estimated to be around $35.4 billion.

“I’ve dedicated my life to doing the very best I can to distribute it effectively, in ways that lift up individuals and communities in a sustainable way. I’m not interested in legacy wealth building, and my children know that,” Powell-Jobs had said.