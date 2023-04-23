Home

Stirring Video Shows Amazing Changes In Fearful Dog At New Home: Watch

The continued love, care, and trust building by the new family can do wonders and change the lives of these animals.

People go for the most expensive and exquisite breeds but there are some who go all the way and adopt a pet from animal shelters.

This video shows an adopted dog on its way to its new home. The dog is scared initially but with persistent efforts, love, and care it transforms into a lively, playful, and trusting member of the family.

The video is shared on Twitter by B&S @_B___S with the caption, “Wonderful”.

That was a heart-touching story with a very encouraging message about adopting pets from animal shelters where stray, lost, abandoned, or surrendered animals, mostly dogs and cats, are housed. These animals develop a trauma or fear of people and the outside world and those who adopt them.

But, as the video shows, the continued love, care, and trust building by the new family can do wonders and change the lives of these animals who deserve a much better life than they are forced to live.

