Seems 2020 is just not a good year for jewellery brand Tanishq. After being accused of 'promoting love jihad' through one of its inter-faith marriage ads, now a new Diwali advertisement which discourages people from bursting firecrackers has offended Hindus.
The advertisement includes numerous Bollywood actresses like Alaya F, Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta, and Neena Gupta. In the advertisement, Gupta can be heard as saying, "…definitely no firecrackers and I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers. But a lot of diyas, lot of laughter hopefully and a lot of positivity."
However, not many were impressed by the advice on how to celebrate Diwali and soon asked for another boycott. Using the hashtag #BoycottTanishq, many asked the brand to not 'defame the culture' by trying to imply that that only Hindu festivals contribute to pollution.
BJP National General Secretary from Karnataka CT Ravi lashed out at the jewellery brand and said, “Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate our festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting crackers. We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam,”
Soon after, many Twitter users were offended by the ‘gyaan’ and said that festivals should not be used as social awareness campaigns.
“You definitely need to fire your PR and marketing team. Where are the Diyas in this advertisement? Please stop spreading Gyan. Do you have guts to ask not to slaughter animals on a particular festival?” wrote a Twitter user.
Many also pointed out that the supposed Diwali ad showed no Diwali traditions at all.
Owing to the trolling and bullying, Tanishq deleted the ad, just like it had during the ‘Ekatvam’ ad controversy.
Meanwhile, states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka have banned bursting of crackers in public places during Diwali.