South Dakota: Before severe weather swept through United States' South Dakota on Tuesday, skies in Sioux Falls turned a bright shade of green– and not a light green, but a shade that's the color of the sky before aliens arrive in sci-fi movies. According to National Weather Service (NWS), the reason behind the rare phenomenon is the arrival of a storm, known as derecho. The storm barreled through much of South Dakota – as well as Minnesota and Iowa – on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, a NWS meteorologist explained that thunderstorm clouds can glow green when the red light of the sun at the end of the day interacts with the water or ice content in the storm. Cory Martin explained that 'derecho' is a large and continuous event with wind speeds over 93 km per hour. "It takes a tremendous amount of water content within the cloud to achieve this colour, which usually means a substantial amount of ice (large hail) has to be present!" read a graphic shared by Martin.

Residents shared photos and visuals on social media documenting the hauntingly rare phenomenon. Some netizens even compared the sky to those seen in movie 'The Wizard of Oz', and Netflix's show 'Stranger Things'.

According to a repot by Independent, Tuesday’s storm left thousands of homes without power for hours in South Dakota and parts of Nebraska and Iowa. The extent of damage from the long-lasting wind storm is still unclear.