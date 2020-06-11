Prayagraj: Seems the danger is not over yet! After unleashing terror in several states, swarms of locusts have now made Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj its new target, threatening to destroy crops and vegetation. Also Read - Locust Attack Round 2.0? Swarms Spotted in Maharashtra, Centre Prepares For Potential Outbreak

The locust terror began on Tuesday night and continued through Wednesday, attacking various villages in the Koraon and Meja areas. According to sources, the swarm is around three km wide and one-kilometer long, terrifying videos of which have surfaced online.

As per an IANS report, locusts arrived in Prayagraj from the Mirzapur district, before which they were spotted in several villages of Singrauli and Sonbhadra districts between Monday and Tuesday.

#WATCH: Swarms of locusts reach Prayagraj. The locals clanged utensils and played loud music to scare the locusts away. pic.twitter.com/lEmtGZXeB5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2020

Following the locust attack, the local administration rushed into action, and chemicals were sprayed across the fields to shoo them away. Villagers have also been creating loud sounds with utensils, drums, and crackers to drive the insects away.

Thankfully, no major loss of the crop was reported.

Meanwhile, many took to social media to share scary videos of the locust attack, dubbing it as the end of the world. Have a look:

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, under huge locust swarm attack .. locals make frenzied efforts to ward off the voracious vermintide. pic.twitter.com/Yn1fRkOv2w — R G P (@RamchandaniGP) June 11, 2020

Locust attack in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/OrJRdpst8S — CS Ayush Sinha (@simpleyetmodern) June 11, 2020

Talking about the preparedness to deal with these flying monsters, Chief Development Officer (Prayagraj) Ashish Kumar said, “District officials, village heads and block-level teams had been trained and briefed about what they had to do in case of a probable attack by locusts. As no major crops have yet been planted, no major damage has been reported barring a few patches of vegetable crops. We are keeping a watch on the situation and have a buffer stock of chemicals. All neighbouring districts have also been alerted.”