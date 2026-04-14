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Strait of Hormuz isnt social media: Iran takes a funny dig at Trumps statement on blocking sea route

‘Strait of Hormuz isn’t social media’: Iran takes a funny dig at Trump’s statement on blocking sea route

Iran's Consulate General in Hyderabad took a dig at a statement made by US President Trump about blocking the Strait of Hormuz. Scroll down to know details.

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US-Iran Conflict: The Strait of Hormuz remains a vulnerable region in the conflict between Iran and the United States. After the two countries agreed on a temporary ceasefire deal and had high-stakes peace talks in Islamabad without any proper conclusion, President Trump, on April 12, stated that US would respond by “blockading any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.” However, Iran’s Consulate General in Hyderabad has now shared a post, stating that the sea route is not a social media platform. You can check the viral post here.

US President Trump on blocking Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on April 12 stated that the US would be responding by “blockading any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.”

The Strait of Hormuz isn’t social media. If someone blocks you, you can’t just block them back. — Iran Consulate – Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) April 14, 2026

Iran’s reaction to Trump

The Iranian Consulate General in Hyderabad wrote, “The Strait of Hormuz isn’t social media. If someone blocks you, you can’t just block them back.”

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The post immediately went viral on social media, and users were quick enough to leave their judgments under the post.

US-Iran Conflict

The conflict between Iran and the United States began at the end of February when the Donald Trump-led nation and Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel conducted strikes on the Islamic Republic. This further led to the death of their supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for which Trump, on Truth Social, wrote, “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead.” Later, Mojtaba Khamenei was declared the new supreme leader of the country.

The two countries agreed on a mutual ceasefire deal for two weeks. Later, the high-stakes peace talks were held in the capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad, where the two countries had sent their delegations. These included Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, US Vice President JD Vance, US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. However, no conclusion could be reached between Washington and Tehran.

According to the report, Mojtaba Khamenei was actively involved in the discussions with his associates through audio conferencing.

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