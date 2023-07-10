Home

Strange Yet Captivating Cloud Formation Appears In Haridwar, Watch Enchanting Video

Uttarakhand witnessed a pleasant, rare sight of what has been described as a “shelf cloud”.

The video shows a massive horizontal cloud formation.

Cloud Formation Appears In Haridwar: At a time when the entire northern region of India is battered by extremely heavy rainfall and consequential effects, people in Haridwar, Uttarakhand witnessed a pleasant, rare sight of what has been described as a “shelf cloud” the video of which is going viral.

The video is shared on Twitter by Anindya Singh @Anindya_veyron with the caption: “Shared by a friend. Shot today near Haridwar. Spectacular shelf cloud. #Manali #Storm #Rain #thunderstorm #shelfcloud”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The video shows a massive horizontal cloud formation in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar. The video was shared on Twitter on Monday, July 9.

According to a few experts, the cloud formation is called a “shelf cloud” or “Arcus cloud” and is most frequently formed along the leading edge of thunderstorms.

The video also captures the mesmerised and captivated people as they watch an almost celestial formation.

