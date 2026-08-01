‘She had no idea’: Stranger’s airport portrait turns into a heartwarming viral moment | WATCH

A routine wait at an airport turned into a memorable experience for a foreign traveller when an artist surprised her with a portrait of herself.

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An artist drew a woman sitting at an airport. Image Credit: pencil_art_workshop?Instagram

A small gesture of kindness at an airport has left social media users smiling. An artist secretly drew a portrait of a foreign traveller as she waited for her flight, and her reaction after receiving the finished sketch turned into the highlight of the video.

The video was shared on Instagram by artist Bobby Saladi. The caption reads, “A foreigner’s reaction made my day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Artist (@pencil_art_workshop)

The video shows the artist quietly drawing the portrait of a woman seated inside the airport terminal. The woman remains unaware that she has become the subject of his sketch as he patiently completes the artwork.

After finishing the portrait, the artist passes the artwork to the man seated next to the woman, who then presents it to her. Seeing the sketch, she breaks into a smile and walks over to thank the artist. Her genuine appreciation becomes the sweetest moment of the video.

Social media reactions

Social media users responded warmly to the video, with many admiring the beautiful portrait and the genuine connection between the artist and the woman. One user wrote, “She is beautiful.” Another commented, “She’s so cute, and your drawing is also so beautiful.” A third said, “They appreciate it more.”

Several social media users highlighted the woman’s thoughtful response, especially her decision to walk over and thank the artist herself. One person called it a “beautiful sign of respect,” while another remarked that “they know how to show respect.”

Some comments focused on the emotion the video evoked. “I don’t know why I’m blushing,” one user wrote, while another said, “Human reactions are all the same.” Others wished they could experience something similar themselves. “I wish someone would draw a portrait of me like this. It would make my day,” read one comment. Another user summed up the sentiment by writing, “Artists create beautiful moments in life by bringing smiles to people’s faces.”