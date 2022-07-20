Trending News: Stanger Things Season 4 concluded earlier this month and it’s still in the top 10 most watched shows on Netflix India. Like Money Heist and Squid Game, Strangers Things also has a massive fanbase in India. When volume 1 of the best and biggest season of the show aired last month, netizens spotted Tiger Shroff’s Dialogue ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya Dialogue’ in a scene between Dustin and Steve, a fan-favourite duo.Also Read - Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Trailer Review: Vecna to do Time-Travel, Steve or Robin to Die? All About The Mind-Boggling Trailer

Stranger Things character Dustin Henderson, who fans love for his funny and entertaining personality, is again leaving desi netizens in splits for something unintentional yet hilarious. Desi fans of the Netflix series have spotted Dustin’s doppelganger in the Indian TV show Mahabharata. Also Read - Stranger Things Season 4 Hindi Dub Had Tiger Shroff's Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya Dialogue. Viral Video Will Make You LOL

A Twitter thread has gone viral that shows side-by-side comparison of Dustin from Stranger Things and his doppelganger Alam Khan who played Duryodhana in Mahabharata. “Did you know? Dustin from Stranger Things has also been in Mahabharata as Duryodhan,” a user named Shikhar Sagar said in his tweet which now has over 19k likes.

Did you know : Dustin from Stranger Things has also been in Mahabharata as Duryodhan pic.twitter.com/OTS6MJq7ZW — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) July 17, 2022

Twitter users can’t get over the uncanny resemblance of the two actors and replied to the viral tweet with photos of other Indian doppelgangers of the Stranger Things cast. Some users also compared Dustin to a character from TVF series Kota Factory.

Perfect — لؤلؤ Pearl (@ATPase_Pearl) July 18, 2022

A user named Amit Parmar compared the sitcom’s antagonist Vecna to Abhijeet Sawant.

A user named Santanu called Steve Harrington, a re-incarnation of Rishi Kapoor.

Steve 😍😍 — Varsha (@Varrsha2) July 18, 2022

Jim Hopper was compared to Paatal Lok’s Hathi Ram Choudhary.

And you know: Jim Hopper from strangers things also been in Patallok as Hathi Ram Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/LkZoP5zWDv — AJ⚪ (@ajcasm_) July 17, 2022

And Nancy Wheeler’s lookalike is Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Naira And Nancy Wheeler pic.twitter.com/bU97Kg7U8R — Naman (@namanjayn) July 18, 2022

Another netizen pointed out that Season 3’s villain Billy looks similar to the actor from Malayalam film Minnal Murali.

Billy in minnal murali pic.twitter.com/SkYqzI5q4D — സൈബർ K (@CyberK1337) July 18, 2022

What do you think of these comparisons?