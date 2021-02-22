New Delhi: Recently, a Pakistani man shared a photo of a delicious looking biryani on social media, however, it was not accepted warmly by netizens. This is because, the man garnished the the rice dish with some fresh strawberries. While many dubbed it as ‘blasphemous’ and many were left wondering what could be the reason behind the act that the man topped the relishing meat biryani with the whole fruits. Also Read - 145 People Hospitalised After Having Biryani at Assam Govt Event, Probe Ordered

The image depicted what seemed to be a regular biryani topped with five strawberries and was shared by one Twitter user named Saad from Islamabad. He posted the photo with the caption, “We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it.” Also Read - Zomato Receives 4,100 Orders Per Minute on New Year's Eve, CEO Deepinder Goyal Live-Tweets Stats

Within moments, the image tweet went viral and garnered a lot of attention, however, not for the right reasons. The bizarre choice of toppings disappointed many biryani lovers while many social media users even slammed him for “disrespecting” the dish. Many netizens even took the tweet positively and reacted with hilarious memes. Meanwhile, some even secretly hoped that the fruit was just used as a garnish and the man didn’t use it even inside the biryani.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the Strawbiryani:

Fit case for blasphemy, please report this tweet.https://t.co/39LEyKB8Pl — صدیق جیلانی Siddique Jilani (@szjilani) February 19, 2021

People who outrage on my aloo biryani, kaha ho tum sab? — 🥀🥀 (@blissfehmi) February 20, 2021

Saad Mian, itnee bhi attention-seeking ki desperation nahi hona chahiyye. — Abbas Nasir (@abbasnasir59) February 19, 2021

Next thing we know, there will be pineapples in biryani like already fruit is not ruining pizza — kabir (@kabiirrrrrr) February 19, 2021

Next thing we know, there will be pineapples in biryani like already fruit is not ruining pizza — kabir (@kabiirrrrrr) February 19, 2021

Please, I thought we left 2020 behind 😭 https://t.co/868FUETDbS — حرا (@thira93) February 19, 2021

Why stop there? Add egg, pineapple, apples and cherries too! pic.twitter.com/qkD1rxEYbX — Haris Nadeem (@harisn) February 19, 2021

Waiting for someone to make a ice cream out of this. https://t.co/69w2GUgOXC — Sai Vishal (@VISHSAI) February 19, 2021