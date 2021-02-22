New Delhi: Recently, a Pakistani man shared a photo of a delicious looking biryani on social media, however, it was not accepted warmly by netizens. This is because, the man garnished the the rice dish with some fresh strawberries. While many dubbed it as ‘blasphemous’ and many were left wondering what could be the reason behind the act that the man topped the relishing meat biryani with the whole fruits. Also Read - 145 People Hospitalised After Having Biryani at Assam Govt Event, Probe Ordered
The image depicted what seemed to be a regular biryani topped with five strawberries and was shared by one Twitter user named Saad from Islamabad. He posted the photo with the caption, “We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it.” Also Read - Zomato Receives 4,100 Orders Per Minute on New Year's Eve, CEO Deepinder Goyal Live-Tweets Stats
Within moments, the image tweet went viral and garnered a lot of attention, however, not for the right reasons. The bizarre choice of toppings disappointed many biryani lovers while many social media users even slammed him for “disrespecting” the dish. Many netizens even took the tweet positively and reacted with hilarious memes. Meanwhile, some even secretly hoped that the fruit was just used as a garnish and the man didn’t use it even inside the biryani.
Here’s how netizens reacted to the Strawbiryani: