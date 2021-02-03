Nagpur: In a shocking video that has raised concerns about healthcare services in Maharashtra, several stray dogs were seen roaming inside a patient ward of a government hospital in Nagpur. The incident is reported to have taken place at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur on February 2. In the video, stray dogs are seen moving around freely with patients sleeping on the beds, while few are seen sleeping on the floor. Also Read - Shocking! Meerut Man Kills Younger Sister After She Refuses to Make Rotis For 20 Pet Dogs

After the video triggered outrage, the hospital authorities launched a probe in the case. GMCH Medical Superintendent Avinash Gawande told ANI that strict action will be taken against people responsible for this act.

Watch the video, which has gone viral:

#WATCH | Stray dogs seen inside a patient ward at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (viral video of Feb 2) The hospital has launched a probe into the incident. pic.twitter.com/q1br5yp6xJ — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

“Today morning we received information that a video of stray dogs roaming inside the medical college is going viral. We are investigating the incident to verify facts that surfaced in the purported video. We will take action against the people responsible”, Gawande said. He further said that it was important that people did not lose faith in Medical college.

“The medical college has been handling a lot of work since the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important that people do not lose faith in medical colleges. If this has happened we are ready to take appropriate action and corrective measures so that the trust of people in medical colleges remains firm,” Gawande stated.

In order to assuage concerns of residents, he added, “We conduct a security meeting every month. In this month’s meeting, we have formed two teams that pay inspection visits, and if any such incidents are noticed immediate action is taken. If the video is authentic and such an incident has happened, we shall be more vigilant in the future.”