Home

Viral

Bizarre: Viral Video of Street Vendor Making Tomato Ice Cream Sparks Internet Outrage

Bizarre: Viral Video of Street Vendor Making Tomato Ice Cream Sparks Internet Outrage

Recently, a street vendor has come up with the bizarre idea of making an ice cream with tomato. Yes, you read that right.

The video enraged many Instagram users. | Photo: Instagram/ @aapkabhai_foody

We are in the middle of the peak summer season, and nothing is better than having a delicious cold ice cream. It is undeniably the best guilty pleasure for every sweet tooth out there. With numerous mouthwatering flavors, ice cream is one of the most loved desserts in the summer season. From elderly to kids, this delicious dessert is loved by all.

Amidst the food experimentation trend, street vendors have come up with several flavours to attract more and more customers. And with stone ice cream, they have more options to experiment and create additional flavours for their customers. However, sometimes these street vendors take these experiments a bit too far and create something bizarre that literally haunts their customers.

You may like to read

Recently, a street vendor has come up with the bizarre idea of making ice cream with a tomato. Yes, you read that right. The street vendor has literally made tomato ice cream, and the clip of it is haunting netizens like anything.

The clip showcases a customer handing over a tomato to the street vendor, who then chops it on an ice tray to make the bizarre tomato dessert. He keeps the chopped tomato in the center and adds caramel to it. Next, the vendor pours milk on top of the chopped tomato and starts crushing and blending all the ingredients together. He can also be heard saying, ‘This will only take five minutes to prepare.’ After the crushing process, the ingredients turn into a peachy paste, which the vendor spreads evenly on the ice cream tray to make the ice cream. A few seconds later, the vendor uses a flat tool to scrape the bizarre ice cream out. He then serves the tomato ice cream by putting caramel sauce and a tomato slice on top of it.

Watch The Bizarre Food Experiment Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajanmishra (@aapkabhai_foody)

The video was shared on an Instagram page @aapkabhai_foody with the caption, ‘Tomato Ice-cream यह क्या बवाल आइटम है.’

Since being shared the clip has accumulated more than thousands of views and likes. the clip has also prompted Insta users to express their thoughts in the comments section. Most of the users disapprove the dish instantly, while some cracked jokes on it.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Very nice tomatoes ice cream very nice,” joked an Instagram user.

“You cannot serve anything to customers,” the second user expressed his disagreement.

“Because of these people Kalyug is coming soon,” another user joked.

“Where is the pav?,” commented another.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.