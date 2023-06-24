Home

Viral

Bizarre Food Alert: Introducing Dahi Kurkure Chaat for Rs 40 | Watch

Bizarre Food Alert: Introducing Dahi Kurkure Chaat for Rs 40 | Watch

Viral Video: According to the post, this bizarre chaat is sold by a street vendor at Nagpur's Outside Barbate Garden in Lakadganj, priced at Rs 40 per plate.

The bizarre chaat is sold by a street vendor at Nagpur's Outside Barbate Garden in Lakadganj, priced at Rs 40 per plate. Photo: Instagram @oyehoyeindia

The internet is filled with amazing food videos that teach people how to make mouthwatering delicacies. However, alongside these videos, there are also bizarre food experiments that can be quite haunting for food lovers. One recent clip that has been circulating on the internet features an unusual chat (snack) that nobody wants to try. A street vendor took things to the extreme by creating “Dahi Kurkure Chat.” Yes, you imagined it correctly. The street vendor added yogurt (dahi) and sweet chutney to Kurkure. In the clip, the street vendor is seen pouring Kurkure onto a steel plate. Then, sweet chutney is sprinkled on top of the Kurkure, followed by a generous spoonful of yogurt. Green chutney, chopped onions, and other chat ingredients are also added to the Kurkure before it is served to a customer.

Check Out The Bizarre Clip Here In Which The Vendor Is Preparing The Kurkure Chaat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushal | Jaipur (@oyehoyeindia)

You may like to read

According to the post, this bizarre chaat is sold by a street vendor at Nagpur’s Outside Barbate Garden in Lakadganj, priced at Rs 40 per plate.

The clip was shared on Instagram by the handle @oyehoyeindia with the caption, “Outside Barbate Garden, Lakadganj, Nagpur.”

Since its sharing, the clip has accumulated thousands of views and likes. However, it has also disgusted many Instagram users, with most feeling nauseous after watching it.

This is not the first clip to have irked netizens. Previously, videos featuring tomato ice cream, strawberry biryani and Gulab Jamun Samosa have also caused a stir among netizens.

A weird trend of food experiments is going on, with street vendors across the country creating bizarre dishes. But the question arises: who are the people trying these dishes and subjecting their taste buds to torture? And if nobody is actually trying these bizarre dishes, then why are the vendors making them?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.