Home

Viral

Bizarre Food Alert: Presenting Mutton Maggi For Rs 600

Bizarre Food Alert: Presenting Mutton Maggi For Rs 600

Viral Video: According to the clip, the street vendor's name is Bunty Meat Wala, who sells Mutton Maggi in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar. Surprisingly, the cost of the Mutton Maggi is Rs 600 per plate.

A street vendor in Delhi has gone viral for selling mutton Maggi for Rs 600. | Photo: Instagram @ dilsefoodie

Bizarre Food Combination Alert: Maggi is undoubtedly one of the most loved quick snacks in India. It is available everywhere, from roadside tea sellers to high-altitude restaurants in Leh. Maggi is not only a lifesaver for students living in hostels but also for employees working in corporate companies who need a quick snack before a meeting.

We all have pleasant memories associated with this 2-minute instant noodle. Interestingly, Maggi is also one of the most experimented dishes, with everyone having their own variation of Maggi.

You may like to read

However, some people, especially street vendors, are ruining our beloved instant noodles by fusing them with different dishes such as ‘Paratha Maggi’, ‘Pizza Maggi’, or even the bizarre ‘Whiskey Maggi’. Now, a video has gone viral on the internet showcasing a street vendor who makes ‘Mutton Maggi’. Yes, you read that right – the vendor literally cooks Maggi in mutton gravy and serves this bizarre dish to his customers.

In the clip, the street vendor can be seen tearing open the Maggi packet and putting it in the mutton gravy. He then adds some mutton pieces from a gigantic utensil into the Maggi. The dish is cooked for a few minutes and then served on a paper plate.

This Is How The Vendor Prepares Mutton Maggi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Dua (@dilsefoodie)

The video was shared on Instagram by a food blogger on his page named @dilsefoodie, with the caption, “Maggi Apple 15 Pro Max 600 GB.”

According to the clip, the street vendor’s name is Bunty Meat Wala, he sells Mutton Maggi in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar. Surprisingly, the cost of the Mutton Maggi is Rs 600 per plate.

The blogger jokingly wrote in the video to share the post only with rich people, as they are the only ones who can afford this snack.

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 15,000 views and received more than 14,500 likes. The video has also received mixed reactions from Insta users. Most of them slammed the vendor for ruining their beloved Maggi.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Bhai sirf Suji ka Halwa reh gaya hai usmein bhi zara Maggi dalwa ke khilwa do yaar,” an Insta user wrote.

“Isme maggi hai kahaan? Maggi ka namo-nishaan mit gaya jab tak yeh banke ready hua. Ajeeb log hai yaar. Mutton ko mutton rehne do be, aur maggi ko maggi,” the second user said.

“Overpriced overhyped place,” the third said.

” That would taste so much better with rice instead of maggi,” said another.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.