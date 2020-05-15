Katihar: The coronavirus lockdown which is wreaking havoc across the globe has proved nothing less than a curse for the poor, who have been struggling with hunger and scrambling to get even one decent meal. Also Read - SC Puts on Hold MHA Circular on Full Payment of Wages During Lockdown

Now, a shocking video depicting the extent of this helplessness and desperation has emerged from Bihar which shows a group of men fighting for a handful of biscuits on the railway station.

A journalist named Narendra Nath Mishra shared the heartwrenching video, filmed at Katihar railway station in Bihar, which shows how a group of migrant workers are struggling to lay their hands on that one bag of biscuits.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral on social media, with people expressing sadness over the incident while some holding the government accountable for such a state:

Wonder where all the money is being spent..our bureaucrats and politicians need some lessons on empathy..until one has has this quality one cannot serve people. — Gautam Sajnani (@sajnanig) May 14, 2020

ये दौर तो अभी बाकी है हारा हुआ और बेरोजगार इंसान छिनाझपटी चोरीचकारी पर उतर आया तो देश का क्या हाल होगा ये सोचने पर भी डर लगता है — The Lion (@ArvindSinghvi3) May 14, 2020

Yeh video dekh kar meih nishabad ho gaya hu. Lakho , croro ka ghota karne wale neta log, Lakhoo ka suit hazaroo ka chasma branded shoes pehane wale neta logo ke dil bhi pathar ban gaye hai. @ravishndtv @GouravVallabh @LambaAlka @news24tvchannel @OfficeOfKNath — Vikas (@vikas3444) May 14, 2020

On May 12, PM Narendra Modi announced an economic stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore and gave a clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat. The PM flagged that the deadly virus may be part of our lives for a long time, as the nationwide tally crossed 70,000.