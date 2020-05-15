Katihar: The coronavirus lockdown which is wreaking havoc across the globe has proved nothing less than a curse for the poor, who have been struggling with hunger and scrambling to get even one decent meal. Also Read - SC Puts on Hold MHA Circular on Full Payment of Wages During Lockdown
Now, a shocking video depicting the extent of this helplessness and desperation has emerged from Bihar which shows a group of men fighting for a handful of biscuits on the railway station.
A journalist named Narendra Nath Mishra shared the heartwrenching video, filmed at Katihar railway station in Bihar, which shows how a group of migrant workers are struggling to lay their hands on that one bag of biscuits.
Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral on social media, with people expressing sadness over the incident while some holding the government accountable for such a state:
On May 12, PM Narendra Modi announced an economic stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore and gave a clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat. The PM flagged that the deadly virus may be part of our lives for a long time, as the nationwide tally crossed 70,000.