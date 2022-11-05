Student Beaten, Branded With Iron Box In Andhra College Hostel | Shocking Video Emerges

At least four students of SRKR Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari were arrested for allegedly beating up another student with sticks and branding him with an iron box inside a hostel room, police said.

Published: November 5, 2022 2:55 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Student brutalised: At least four students of SRKR Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari were arrested for allegedly beating up another student with sticks and branding him with an iron box inside a hostel room, police said. A video surfaced online that shows the victim pleading to the accused. He was hospitalised with injuries all over his body, as per reports.

WATCH VIDEO | GIVEN THE GRAPHIC NATURE OF THE CONTENTS, VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED


The incident is said to have taken place two days back and the video went viral on Saturday because of which the incident came to light.

It is reported that the victim had been branded with an iron box on his chest and thrashed mercilessly.

