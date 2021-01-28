Due to technological advances, kids these days are definitely getting a lot smarter! In one such instance, a Twitter user recently shared one of his wife’s student’s funny attempts at skipping zoom class and avoiding questions by changing his screen name to ‘Reconnecting..’ Also Read - Scary! Man Clicks Picture of 'Ghost' After Hearing Strange Noises, Zoom in on The Image & You Will Know!

The user named Chris Arnold, a DJ and radio presenter, is married to a teacher who told him about what was happening. He said that the kid had been doing this mischief for weeks and it took his wife days to figure out what was going on. Arnold also dubbed the kid, ‘already a bonafide genius’ adding that the lad doesn’t need to worry about his education.

Taking to Twitter, Arnold wrote, ”My wife is a teacher and apparently one kid has been changing his name to ‘Reconnecting’ during the Zoom lessons so that he doesn’t get asked any questions. Been doing it for weeks. The lad doesn’t need to worry about his education, he’s already a bona fide genius”. He later added: “Some more info – the lad actually put ‘Reconnecting…’ with ellipsis to really make it look genuine.

My wife is a teacher and apparently one kid has been changing his name to 'Reconnecting' during the Zoom lessons so that he doesn't get asked any questions. Been doing it for weeks. The lad doesn't need to worry about his education, he's already a bona fide genius. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldInc) January 25, 2021

After the post went viral, some social media users were impressed with the kid’s brilliant approach, while some expressed sadness at the state of affairs.

One user wrote, ”Wow! I am saddened. Our nation’s youth has such a lack of respect for an education. This must change. Is being social the real reason our kiddos are suffering being out of school? The truth revealed. They don’t care about education. They’ve not been convinced of it’s importance.”Another added: “As long as he uses his power for good and not evil.”

Wow! I am saddened. Our nation’s youth has such a lack of respect for an education. This must change. Is being social the real reason our kiddos are suffering being out of school? The truth revealed. They don’t care about education. They’ve not been convinced of it’s importance. — Annette Schyadre (@BullyingIsOut) January 26, 2021

Genius? I can see some criminal tendencies here…. 😁 — OBOGlobal (@OBOGlobal) January 26, 2021

Here are some other reactions to the viral tweet:

Genius. But why haven’t I been doing this pic.twitter.com/ddBHM62lxk — do.onex10 (@DoOnex10) January 27, 2021

Give this kid a diploma already. They’re ready for adulting 😂 pic.twitter.com/QSb1UQaHly — Antonio P. (@AntonioPineDuh) January 26, 2021

That kid is next level just like this genius! pic.twitter.com/uzp3guamP8 — Paul Crewe (@crewzer24) January 26, 2021

These kids have been taking me out with zoom 😭😭 My brother changed his name to guidance counselor and had the teachers thinking the were being observed 😂 https://t.co/wMNORbPWTO — Amy Farrah Fowler (@naturalkinks22) January 27, 2021

This reminds me of my cousin. He did the same thing till one day the teacher mailed his father and asked him to fix the connection as exams were approaching. That was genius of him 😂 https://t.co/ArB86DpWLd — satranginsaaan (@satranginsaaan) January 27, 2021

I love it! Definitely using this in work meetings! 🤣 https://t.co/fiRbXEWtd5 — Lynne St Aubyn 💙 (@bathbelle) January 27, 2021

We’ve seen “buffering…” and also kids setting their names to the name of another kid in the class and then posting rude comments in the chat. You can’t prove who it was because there’s now multiple kids with the same name! — Adam Colthorpe (@adamcolthorpe) January 26, 2021

A while back, another kid had attempted the same trick but was caught instantly as he misspelt the word. Some students have also been creating fake username to fool teachers they are having internet problems.