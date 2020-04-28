Hangzhou: After months of struggle with coronavirus, normalcy is slowly returning to China. However the country is making sure that rules of social distancing are still being followed and schools are also asked to strictly adhere to it. Also Read - Trump Blames China Again, Says US Doing 'Serious Investigation' Against it For COVID-19 Outbreak

One school in the city of Hangzhou has found a unique way to enforce social distancing amongst students. Several pictures on social media show students wearing DIY hats, which have a 3-foot-long horizontal plume extending on either side. Not only that, students are also seen covering their faces with masks.

The photos of the students were shared on Twitter by Duke University professor Eileen Chengyin Chow who explained that the hats worn by the students were similar to the headgears that were worn during the Song dynasty rule in China.

She captioned it as, “The long horizontal plumes on Song dynasty toppers were supposedly to prevent officials from conspiring sotto voce with one another while at court. So social distancing was in fact their original function.”

First graders back to school in Hangzhou, with social distancing headgear The long horizontal plumes on Song Dynasty toppers were supposedly to prevent officials from conspiring sotto voce with one another while at court—so social distancing was in fact their original function! pic.twitter.com/0AOKsWE1xH — eileen chengyin chow (@chowleen) April 27, 2020

The pictures have hone viral on social media, with people appreciating the creative idea to enforce social distancing.

One user wrote, ”Wow! This is adorable and really interesting. I hope they are safe enough…”, while another wrote, ”I keep having trouble imagining how kids can be in school together and keep a safe distance. This is the first time I’ve seen an idea of how to seriously address it! Pretty awesome.”

