New Delhi: New milestones have been set by the students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) after receiving 8500 offers from more than 1400 recruiters during the deadly pandemic. The highest salary package in the engineering discipline has reached up to Rs42 lakh per annum with Microsoft. The highest package in Management was offered by Trident worth Rs 21 lakh per annum. The Lovely Professional University said that over 1000 placements events were conducted this year.Also Read - Delhi University To Resume Practical Classes For Final Year Students From Tomorrow | Details Here

The recruiters included Microsoft, Capgemini, Infosys, Bosch, TCS, Wipro, Havells, South Indian Bank, L&T Technology Services, Federal Bank, Hitachi, Informatica, Aditya Birla Group, Accor Group of Hotels, Amazon, Cognizant, DXC Technologies Optum, CISCO, Lowe’s India, TiVo Corporation, Infineon, Bosch, and Siemens Home Appliances Group, and Acko General Insurance. Also Read - Academic Year in Maharashtra Colleges to Begin From November 1, Decision on Physical Classes Later: Minister Uday Samant

Ashok Mittal, Chancellor, Lovely Professional University said, “We are proud that our students have been placed with some of the most renowned MNCs, startups and IT companies, despite the challenges the industry has faced due to COVID. Their innovative effort to thank us while they are at their homes, by creating a World Record has lifted the spirits of the entire management, teaching and placement team.” Also Read - Delhi University Admission 2021: St Stephen's Releases First Cut-Off List | Check Category-Wise Cut-Offs Here