The Internet's grief was uncontained as fans across the globe poured out their sorrow on the sudden death of stellar Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan. Now, a latest study has found out that while in India the online searches for the actor increased by 6,900 per cent, globally there was a surge of 6,200 per cent.

Succumbing to his two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour, Irrfan passed away at 53 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. According to a SEMrush study, Irrfan's sudden death not only broke fans hearts but also left them searching online for the latest updates about him like nothing more trendy throughout Wednesday.

In an interview with IANS, Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications SEMrush shared, "We have lost an extraordinary personality. We have lost an accomplished actor and friend yet his memory will live on forever in the hearts of millions of his fans."

Trends like #irrfankhan, #ripirrfankhan, #ripirfankhan, #irrfan, #restinpiece and #rip broke Twitter as fans paid their respect to the jovial and humble star who was Bollywood’s best ticket to Hollywood. The number of tweets on these hashtags reportedly numbered 4073, 351, 341, 291, 255, and 163 respectively. While the shock emoji was used 1002 times, the emoji with tears was used 439 times, mournful emoji was used 288 times, the broken heart emoji was used 389, flower emoji 198 times, sad face 171 times, a black heart 157 times and shame emoji was shared 26 times for Irrfan.

As per the study, 45% of the sentiment expressed online about Irrfan was neutral, 33% was positive and 21% was negative. Known for his breakthrough performances in Talvar, Piku, Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool and Hindi Medium among others, Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajani-directorial Angrezi Medium. Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabristan in Mumbai at 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon. Though buried physically, Irrfan will continue to be remembered for his inspiring journey from Doordarshan to Hollywood, his warm humble nature despite skyrocketing fame and that cheeky smile that always touched his eyes and fans hearts.