Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, animals have been getting bolder and bolder in their movements is areas inhabited by humans. There have been many videos and pictures that have surfaced all over the world showing sheep, monkeys, deer and every other kind of animal venturing into the cities. While some make for cute pictures, there are others that are definitely stuff of nightmares, like a snake inside an ATM.
Videos that have surfaced online and that have been shared on social media sites like Twitter, show the snake slithering along the floor inside the ATM kiosk, apparently located in Ghaziabad, trying to escape the humans who had gathered outside to watch it. Seeing no way out, the snake crawled through an opening of the ATM machine and disappeared inside.
From the video, people could be heard joking about the snake needing money, and then others had a mixed reaction after watching the video online.
After watching the video, which has got over 15k views, many would be thinking twice when they go to the ATM next time, as who knows, a snake might just pop out instead of cash.