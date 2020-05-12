Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, animals have been getting bolder and bolder in their movements is areas inhabited by humans. There have been many videos and pictures that have surfaced all over the world showing sheep, monkeys, deer and every other kind of animal venturing into the cities. While some make for cute pictures, there are others that are definitely stuff of nightmares, like a snake inside an ATM. Also Read - Tum Bahut Mast Kaam Karta Hai, Sister! Mumbai Police Goes 'Munna Bhai' Way on International Nurses Day

Videos that have surfaced online and that have been shared on social media sites like Twitter, show the snake slithering along the floor inside the ATM kiosk, apparently located in Ghaziabad, trying to escape the humans who had gathered outside to watch it. Seeing no way out, the snake crawled through an opening of the ATM machine and disappeared inside.

Banks are known to have snakes in their boardrooms. Never seen one that enters an ATM.

I guess after the clean up of NPA and stoppage of loan disbursal services through phone banking the snakes in our system had to find a way to get the money out .

Reminds me of Nagin the movie pic.twitter.com/sInAqxfj6Q — Col DPK Pillay,Shaurya Chakra,PhD (Retd) (@dpkpillay12) May 8, 2020

From the video, people could be heard joking about the snake needing money, and then others had a mixed reaction after watching the video online.

Snakes have always been associated with guarding treasures as per Indian mythology. So maybe that’s why it’s there in an ATM. — Suket Dedhia™ (@suketdedhia) May 9, 2020

When the ATM has a touch screen, the poor snake has no choice but to do this. — Shreyansh Rattra (@RattraShreyansh) May 8, 2020

People are making video instead of opening the door so that snake can get out of the ATM corner..

This is India 😆😆😆 — Crypto Pal ⚡️ (@Crypto_guy01) May 9, 2020

Now we have to take care of snakes also while visiting ATM it’s very shocking moment to see. It could be very dangerous if anyone was their inside ATM at that time. — Pratyaksh Bharadwaj (@pratyakshb1) May 9, 2020

After watching the video, which has got over 15k views, many would be thinking twice when they go to the ATM next time, as who knows, a snake might just pop out instead of cash.