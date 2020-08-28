The ‘Sthree toilet’ is an initiative of the state-run bus corporation along with the BIAL. Also Read - Assam's Tezpur University Goes Green, Uses Solar Power to Generate 90,000 kW Electricity Every Month

The old bus has three Indian toilets and two western ones, which are equipped with a sanitary napkin vending machine and incinerator. Also Read - Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Tests Positive For COVID-19

The KSRTC said in a statement that the Sthree toilet-bus is making use of self-generated power through solar energy.

It has solar sensor lights, washbasin, baby feeding and diaper changing areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, on Thursday inaugurated the facility, which will be deployed at Majestic-the Central Bus Stand.

He said the state road transport department will look into the possibilities of converting scrap-buses into toilets.